Maiduguri Residents Remain Alert After Twin Explosion

The northeast is on high alert following warnings by the military and traditional rulers notifying residents of likely attacks by remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

Reports say people are now more cautious, as they carry on their daily activities watching out for terrorist elements around them.

This seems to be working as the last two attacks by suicide bombers only affected the bomb carriers themselves and unfortunately one civilian Joint Task Force member.

In the attack that occurred at about 08:20 pm on Sunday, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically in an attempt to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them.

Two Ak 47 rifles were however recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

Also at about 10:30 pm, there were two suicide bomber attacks at Kaleri area of Gwange also in the state.

Four persons including the two female suicide bombers died in the explosion.

Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, SARS and patrol teams of the command in the early hours of Monday and normalcy has since returned to these areas.