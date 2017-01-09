Trial Of Justice Ademola, Wife To Commence January 11

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in the Maitama area of Abuja, has abridged the hearing of a suit against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court and his wife, Olabowale Ademola on allegations of corruption and breach of trust to January 11, 2017.

Justice Jude Okeke made the orders after counsel to Justice Ademola and his wife, made an application asking that their trial be brought forward from January 18, 2017, when trial was set to commence.

According to them, commencing the trial at an earlier date will afford them the opportunity to get it done with and move on with their lives.

The prosecution who did not oppose the application, but informed the court that it will be amending the charges to accommodate a third person, Mr Joe Agi would then be re-arraigned alongside the judge and his wife.

Not Guilty

On December 13, 2016, the Federal High Court Judge, Adeniyi Ademola and his wife secured a 100 million Naira bail at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, where they are were tried for alleged corrupt practices.

Both pleaded not guilty to the 15-count charge brought against them by the Federal Government.

Justice Ademola, who was serving under the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court before he was asked to temporarily recuse by the National Judicial Council (NJC), was alleged to have on various dates between 2014 and 2015, received huge sums of money as gratifications.