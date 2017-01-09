Witness Tells Court He Moved Cash For Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

The trial of Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia continued on Monday at the Lagos High Court sitting in the Ikeja area.

The first prosecution witness, Ademola Oshodi detailed in court how monies were paid and moved between the judge’s domiciliary account and her other accounts.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had accused Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia of unlawful enrichment, corruption by a public officer, forgery and giving of false information to an official of the EFCC.

She is standing trial alongside a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, who was charged with offering gratification in the sum of five million Naira to Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, a public official while carrying out her duties as a judge.

The accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At Monday’s proceedings, the court proceeded with trial despite efforts by the judge’s lawyer, Mr. Wale Akoni (SAN), to halt the trial.

The SAN asked for an adjournment, on the grounds that he had a pending application asking the EFCC to provide him with some documents in relation to the case.

The prosecution witness told the court how Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, approached his bank, Diamond Bank to open a corporate account for her company.

Upon verification, the bank found out that address she gave for the company, Nigel and Colive was an uncompleted building.

The witness, however, said the bank went ahead and opened the corporate account for the company in good faith because of the defendant’s position as a Federal High Court judge, and also because the property belongs to her.

The witness further detailed in court how he helped the judge move large sums of foreign currencies between her three accounts domiciled with Diamond Bank.

The defense counsel declined to comment on the day’s proceedings but the prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo did.

Presiding Judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi has adjourned the matter till January 30, for continuation of trial and possibly the hearing of the first defendants pending application.