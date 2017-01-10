Court Bars Journalists From Covering Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

A court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has barred reporters from covering the trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

There is huge presence of security personnel at the trial of the pro-Biafra leader taking place at the Federal High Court, with the officials denying journalists and visitors entry.

Only close family members are allowed into the court by security operatives.

No reason was given for this decision by the court but recently it was reported that the trial of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader would be done behind the camera, a move that Mr Kanu had protested.

Outside the court premises, however, are journalists and supporters of the accused persons, Mr Kanu.

Mr Kanu is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and belonging to an unlawful society.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was arrested in Lagos on 14 October, 2015 and has been held in prison since then despite various court orders that ruled for his release.

Members of the IPOB in the southeast have also held series of protests, demanding his release.