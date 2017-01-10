FG Begins Rehabilitation Of Highway In Imo State

Commuters plying the Orlu-Ihiala-Umuduru federal highway will in no distant time have a sigh of relief following the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to rehabilitating the failed portion of the road during this dry season.

The present state of the Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru federal road specifically at the Imo state end of the road around Orsu local government area is dilapidated, and also a death trap for commuters especially during the rainy season.

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency FERMA has mobilized contractors to resume work on the road, promising that in a couple of weeks, the road will become motorable which is a major link between Imo, Anambra and other south south states of the country.

A driver who plies the road said, “It is really a terrible experience plying this road, it’s even better now because it’s the dry season, during the rainy season you can’t ply this road, sometimes our vehicles get stocked in the mud and we have to get devices of some boys in this area to help us push our cars.

“It’s really terrible, we plead with the government to come and fix this road now since its dry season, if the rainy season comes, it will be worst.”

They appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid before the rainy reason.

Meanwhile, FERMA on the mandate of the Federal Government has mobilized contractors to the site to commence immediate rehabilitation of the road and fix the failed portions.

A representative from the agency said the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that all federal highways are rehabilitated and maintained.

He said the agency will monitor the contractor to ensure the delivery of the road according to specifications and in a couple of weeks, the road will be motorable again.

“This is part of the commitment of the agency to ensure safe highways across the country, we will continue to monitor the contractor here to make sure the job is completed according to specification and in a couple of weeks, the commuters on this road will have a reason to smile”.