Group Condemns Politicians’ Monetisation Of Elections

A Civil Society Organization, Centre for Social Justice, has criticized politicians and political parties who participated in the 2016 Edo and Ondo State Governorship Elections for allegedly manipulating voters through monetary inducement.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Spokesman for the group, Mr Kingsley Nnajiaka said that the unwholesome practice of politicians ‎paying for votes in Edo and Ondo was an unhealthy development for the nation’s democracy and political process.

The Centre called for a review of the maximum spending limit by political candidates.

It added that empirical evidence demonstrated that the ceiling of 200 million Naira stipulated by the Electoral Act as maximum spending limit by politicians was unrealistic as all the politicians exceeded the spending limit.