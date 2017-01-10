Imo Govt. Asks Youths To Shun Corruption

The Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha has identified corruption as the major bane of Nigeria’s growth and development over a long period of time.

The Governor stated this at an interactive session with a cross section of Imo youths with the theme; “Nigerian Situation: The Fight against Corruption and the Grand Solution” which was held in Owerri the Imo state capital south east Nigeria.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Eze Madumere said that the structural imbalance in Nigeria is a function of the corrupt and unpatriotic actions and inaction of some leaders in the past.

Mr. Madumere hailed the resolve of the present Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to stamp out corruption in Nigeria.

He also commended Governor Okorocha’s effort in tackling corruption; the act he said has made implementation of free education policy at all levels and massive infrastructural developments in the state possible.

Speaking further, he frowned at the mischievous and unpatriotic conduct of some youth who have decided to be tools in the hands of desperate and corrupt politicians, wondering how such persons can make good leaders of tomorrow.

“Corruption has eaten deep into our system, we need to purge it out and the youths should be instrumental to this. Thank God for the Change administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is doing everything possible to fight corruption and also our governor has made free education and infrastructural development possible in Imo state, by plugging the hole of corruption in the state”. He said

He therefore called for total re-orientation of the youths and urged them to shun unpatriotic and corrupt practices and personalities.

He also charged them to embrace positive principles and be patriotic change agents by influencing their environment positively through their conduct and engaging in legitimate trade.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chris Anaele called on the youths to learn from some Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the country even at a very young age.

He also advised them to applaud their leaders when they have done well and used the opportunity to commend Governor Okorocha for his urban renewal project, which is re-positioning Imo state for growth.