Kaduna Govt. Announces Killings’ Masterminds

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has announced the arrest of some of the people behind attacks in the southern part of the state.

The governor disclosed the names when he visited the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyle Abeh in his office.

He vowed that his administration would ensure all those involved in the attack in Southern Kaduna would be fished out and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Governor El-Rufai stressed that his administration would not condone any form of criminality and lawlessness in the state.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner while parading some of the suspects before the governor, said that they were arrested for various offences, ranging from involvement in Southern Kaduna violence to armed robbery and kidnapping.

He assured the governor that the command, under his watch, would not relent until criminals were chased out of the state and until normalcy returned to all troubled areas.

The governor also took out time to address the suspects with a view to know their involvement for the crimes which they were accused of.

Speaking to reporters, Governor El-Rufai called on citizens of the state to embrace peace and tolerate one another for the interest of peace and development of the state.

In the meantime, Muslim clerics under umbrella of Council of Imams and Ulamas have called on Federal and Kaduna State governments to arrest and prosecute the Senator representing Kaduna South in the National Assembly, Danjuma Laah, and few others for making inflammatory statements and instigating the recent Southern Kaduna crisis.

Addressing journalists on state of affairs in Southern Kaduna, the Chairman of the Imams and Ulamas, Sheikh Abubakar Babatunde, said the council was in support of Federal and Kaduna State government in taking any measures legally to deal with any individual or group of persons found guilty in the attacks without fear or favour.