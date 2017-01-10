Ooni Pledges Support For Government’s Policies Targeting Development

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, says he and his subjects will support any policy introduced by Governor Rauf Aregbesola that will bring development to Osun State.

Oba Ogunwusi made the promise at his palace where he met with members of Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS).

Members of the OIRS had come to introduce a new development levy to the people of Ile-Ife.

The traditional ruler emphasised that tax payment was the key to economic survival of the state and urged the people of the state to imbibe the culture of tax payment.

Explaining the new levy to the people of Ile-Ife, the Chairman of OIRS, Mr. Dayo Oyebanji, said tax payment remained the only viable option to fast-track infrastructural development in the state.

He said the levy became necessary due to dwindling allocation from the Federation Account.

According to Oyebanji, whatever is generated in each community would be recorded and used to develop such community.

He said motorcycle, tricycle and Korope in the state would attract 50 Naira daily, while tipper/trailer and other heavy-duty trucks would pay 200 Naira daily.

“Traders will pay 50 Naira on market days while artisans – barbers, carpenters, bricklayers, among others – would pay 100 Naira weekly,” he said.

The official of the revenue collection office, however, urged the traditional ruler, the people of Ile-Ife and environs to cooperate with the government in order to take the state to a higher level.

Also speaking, a consultant on Development Levy, Mr Solanke Hamzat, noted that the levy was different from the local government levy traders pay on market days.

He added that the state government would not relent in its efforts at executing projects that would better the lot of the people.

In their responses, the people urged the government to harmonise the levies.

On his part, Oba Ogunwusi urged the revenue body to set up another platform where people at the grassroots would be properly educated.

“We are ready to support the government but I’m advising you to have a proper dialogue with concerned associations in Ile-Ife so as to succeed in the task,” the traditional ruler said.