Osun: Muslim Female Workers Insist On Hijab For Data Capturing

The Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has been asked to call the agent recruited to do the data capturing for workers in the state to order.

The agent, Chams Ltd, a private firm has been accused of denying female Muslims their “right to freedom of religion and dressing”.

Those who spoke to Channels TV correspondent alleged that Chams was forcing them to remove their head cover for data capturing in the ongoing screening exercise, embarked upon by the state.

One of those who claimed to have been a victim (name withheld), said she was asked to open her head which she declined and her refusal to remove the hijab made the agency deny her the right to do the screening.

“I explained to them that I’ve been doing screening and I’ve never been forced to open my hijab,” she said.

Another woman who claimed to be a staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECHTH, stated that she was sent away because she refused to remove her hijab.

According to her, “Some sisters complied and they opened their hijab but because I did my National Identity Card and Voters Card, nobody asked me to open my hijab. That is why I refused.

“They didn’t attend to me till I left after 5PM on Monday. I think the Governor should call them to order and stop humiliating us.”

Another staff of the state government, who simply identified herself as Rahmat, described a similar scenario.

“I don’t know why I would compromise my religion because of mere data capturing that I’ve been doing for a long time.

“I believed that Chams was appointed by the government to screen and not to humiliate Muslims. I would not take it easy if they insist that I should remove my hijab because I will still go back,” Rahmat stated.

Meanwhile, Chams has refused to react on the matter as their boss said he has reported the matter to the appropriate authority.

He asked his workers to direct our correspondent to the Finance Building in the state government office.

However, when our correspondent got to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, he sent one of the staff that he could not react to the issue.

It was gathered that the LAUTECH Muslim community has taken over the issue as their Chairman reportedly said that they were ready to take up the case officially if the complaints persist.

Meanwhile, the head of Chams Ltd in Osogbo has also promised that the Muslims and others would be allowed to do the capturing without uncovering their hair.