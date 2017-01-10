Pensioners Open ‘Internally Displaced Pensioners’ Camp In Osun

Retirees in Osun State have opened what they described as Internally Displaced Pensioners’ camp in the state.

The retirees led by the Chairman of Forum of 2011/2012 Retirees of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Mr Omoniyi Ilesanmi on Monday set up the camp close to the newly built Freedom Park in Osogbo, the state capital.

Over 200 retirees were present at the camp while armed policemen and other security agents watched them closely.

The pensioners were spreading mats for their members while some who could not sit on chairs were attended to by medical personnel.

Mr Ilesanmi said hundreds of pensioners in the state had died due to hunger because their pensions were not paid by the state government.

He claimed that the state government was owing pensioners nine months arrears because the state has been paying them half pensions since July 2015.

“We retirees are tired of all that is happening to us. We left service since 2011/2012 ‎and up till now the government is yet to give us our entitlements.

“Even the half pension we get is nothing to write home about. We are appealing to the government even as we have been doing for long.

“We need help and that is why we are opening this Internally Displaced Pensioners camp to assist ourselves.

“Many of our people are dying daily and the number is increasing. All we are demanding for is our right and what should come to us,” he stated.

A retired judge of Osun State High Court, Justice Olamide Oloyede advised the pensioners to take good care of their health.

She also urged the pensioners not to be afraid to stand for the truth at all times.

“I’ve told the pensioners the truth about how the enlightenment campaign will continue.

“I have told them, this is their right and you need to fight for your right under the constitution.

“I don’t make decisions for people but when you have been enlightened and you know your legitimate right, you have to take your own decisions,” she said.