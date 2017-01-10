Protesting Resident Doctors Request National Health Act Implementation

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors in Abuja have staged a protest, calling on the Federal Government to implement the 2014 National Health Act and the 2001 Abuja declaration on health financing.

According to the protesting doctors, the non-implementation of the Health Act and the Abuja declaration have led to lots of preventable deaths that are often blamed on them.

The president of the resident doctors in Abuja told reporters that the protest was part of a series of protests lined up by the national body which would culminate in a nationwide strike, if the government failed to act on their demands.

This Act provides a framework for the regulation, development and management of a health system and sets standards for rendering health services in Nigeria.