Senate Seeks Replacement Of NERC Chairman-Designate

The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the nomination of ‎ Professor Akintunde Akinwande as Chairman-designate of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Governing Board over his refusal to appear before the Senate Committee for screening.

The Senate took this decision after it adopted a recommendation by its Committee on Power and Steel Development that President Buhari should replace his nomination with another person.

Professor Akinwande had written to the committee informing the Chairman that he would honour the Senate’s invitation for screening after clearing with his current employer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The Senate however confirmed other members of governing board of the NERC.

‎They are Sanusi Garba as Vice Chairman (North West), Nathan Rogers Shatti, Commissioner (North East), Dr. Moses Arigu, Commissioner (North Central), Dafe Akpedeye, Commissioner (South-East), Dr. Musilliu Oseni, Commissioner (South West).