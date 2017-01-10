Team Nigeria Ready To Defend AJC Title In Togo

The 2017 ITF/CAT African Junior Championship West and Central Africa Qualifiers will serve off on Wednesday, 11th January, at the Stade Omnisports Lome, Togo.

Team Nigeria is putting at stake their overall champions tag at the 15-nation tournament which would end January 21st.

For the girls, a major attraction is team Nigeria’s captain, Oyinlomo Quadri, as she returned to the continent following her glorious campaign in 2016 by winning an unprecedented three-straight ITF 16 and under junior circuit titles.

The 13-year-old tennis sensation, who is set to extend her stay for a second year at ITF High Performance Centre in Morocco, is the overwhelming favourite for the girls’ 14 and under.

Marylove Edward and Rebecca Peters will also compete in the category.

The trio of David Dawariye, Matthew Abamu and Saminu Abubakar will feature in the boys’ 14 and under category.

2016 AJC finalist, Michael Osewa alongside Wilson Igbinovia and Michael Ayoola will lead the charge for glory in the boys’ 16 and under while Toyin Asogba, Omolade Aderemi and Omolayo Bamidele will compete in the girls’ 16 and under.

Those that qualify will represent Nigeria at the African Junior Championship coming up in South Africa in March this year.