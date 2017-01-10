Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Occupy Benue Assembly

Hundreds of victims of herdsmen attack in Benue State are laying siege to the State’s House of Assembly complex, in peaceful protest, making good a threat issued days ago.

They have come together under the aegis of Movement Against Fulani Occupation in a protest aimed at coercing lawmakers to pass the open grazing prohibition bill that will streamline the activities of herdsmen in the state.

The bill was presented 10 months ago and the lawmakers are yet to work on it.

Attacks by herdsmen on different communities in the state have led to the deaths of hundreds while thousands have been displaced.