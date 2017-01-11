Accord Won’t Allow Rigging Of Oyo LG Polls – Ladoja

A former governor of Oyo State and national leader of Accord Party, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has said his party will strongly resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people in the February 11 council election should the election hold as scheduled.

Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, spoke at the inauguration of Agbongbon-Odo Okun Bridge located in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state and constructed by Accord lawmaker from the area, Honourable Fatai Adesina.

The former governor, who was represented by the administrative secretary of the party, Bola Akinyemi, described council election as an opportunity for the people at the grass roots to take their destiny into their own hands by freely electing leaders of their choice.

He charged the people of the state to vote and protect their votes whenever the election is held, assuring them Accord would present those who would put balm on the wounds of the common people as chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

He tasked aspirants from the council area to emulate Adesina and Akeem Ige by making the well-being of the people their priority, adding that only Accord lawmakers were doing projects despite the economic situation which others had used as excuse.

He described the bridge as one that would save lives and make living bearable for the people of the benefiting communities who had been completely cut off when the bridge was washed away by erosion.

On the suits filed by those he called disgruntled elements challenging the legality of the Wahab Oyelade-led executive of the party, Ladoja said “the paid agents were fighting a losing battle, Accord in the state remained one indivisible entity”.

He tasked the media to be wary of the antics of those masquerading as members or leaders of Accord, particularly in the coverage of the proceedings in the suits, adding that no internal or external force could uproot Accord already planted and rooted to provide succour for the people in the state.