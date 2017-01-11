Ali Ndume Faults Process Which Removed Him As Senate Leader

The former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, removed on Tuesday is dissatisfied with the process of his removal.

Senator Ndume’s removal was announced at the resumption of plenary after the yuletide break.

Thirty-nine Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had signed a resolution, passing a vote of no confidence on senator Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader.

After his removal, Senator Nduma told reporters that he was not aware the party had decided to replace him with Senator Ahmed Lawan.

On Wednesday, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who announced the resolution of the APC caucus, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, insisted that there was no crisis in the National Assembly.

He said the institution was bigger than every Senator.

“There is no crisis in the National Assembly. Things like this aways happen. Everything is calm and fine,” he said.

Asked to react to comments in some quarters that Senator Ndume was sacrificed, he laughed and said: “do I look like someone that does things like that?”

After Wednesday’s plenary session, Senator Ndume faulted the process of his removal, but said he has accepted it in good faith.