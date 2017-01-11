BBOG Reconvenes, Focusses On Poor Governance And Corruption

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), campaign group, is seeking to draw attention to poor governance and corruption in Nigeria.

The group which has on Wednesday, reconvened in a third day of protests, said they are out again on the streets to call attention to what they term the increasing effects of bad governance and corruption in the country.

They met at their usual spot, the Unity Park, Abuja, while calling on the authorities to probe all office holders accused of corrupt enrichment.

The co-convener of the group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, told Channels Television that the members are concerned about the growing reports of such corrupt officials.

She said that the group is also pressing for the return of the remaining Chibok girls, which has been the core of the campaign.

On Tuesday, the BBOG focused on better welfare for the soldiers in the northeast.

1000th Day

It became 1,000 days on January 8, since 276 girls were abducted by Boko Haram militants from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

Some of them have since been released while others managed to escape, but at least 195 girls are still in captivity.

Their abduction drew international attention to the activities of the armed group in Nigeria’s north-east region, with several world leaders including former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, calling for the girls’ release.

Meanwhile, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has restated the commitment of the federal government in securing the release of the remaining youngsters.