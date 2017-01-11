Delta State Government Pays N530m For NEWMAP Projects

The Delta State government says it has paid the sum of 30 million Naira as start-up fund and 500 million Naira counterpart fund for the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in order to eradicate erosion-related disasters in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr John Nani, during a-five day Human Capacity and Team Building Training Programme in Asaba, organised by the World Bank in conjunction with NEWMAP for Delta, Imo, Plateau and Gombe states

Mr Nani, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Mrs Nkem Ajufo, expressed optimism of the success of the training programme, as well as the effective implementation of the NEWMAP projects across the states by participants, after the exercise.

“I make bold to say that with the quality of the resource persons and the support of the World Bank, the training programme will equip participants with the modern skills, and knowledge that will manifest in the prompt delivery of the project at record time in the participating states.”

He then urged participants to give special attention to the training programme to enrich themselves with necessary technical and managerial knowledge for the efficient realisation of their goals.

Commending the World Bank team and the Federal Project Management Unit for the level of commitment and cooperation it has shown, the commissioner advised that participating states benefit from its technical support in eliminating and combating erosion as well as the flood menace in Nigeria.