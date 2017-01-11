Fayose Evicts Civil Defence Corps From Estate

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has evicted the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) State command from Fayose Estate in Afao Road, Ado Ekiti.

This is reportedly part of measures to get out of the hard-biting economic recession pummeling Ekiti State.

Other agencies given the quit order from Fayose Housing Estate include some Federal Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals.

The estate which housed NSCDC, Prison Service, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Orientation Agency, National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) and others was built by the Governor during his first term in office as a governor of the state.

Findings revealed in Ekiti on Wednesday that the state government had earlier given a year period of grace to all the ministries to look elsewhere for accommodation or buy the property as the state can no longer give out its property free of charge to agency.

The period of grace ended on December 31, 2016 after which a letter of eviction was served on the occupants of the estate.

The letter reads that “failure to quit the property will result into facing a rent tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti”.

It was reliably gathered that this development had forced the NSCDC officers in the state into sacrificing part of their January salary to buy the property as other well-meaning Nigerians to assist the Corps.

Responding, the Spokesman of the Command, Tolu Afolabi, noted that “not only Civil Defence was evicted by the State Housing Corporation from the property as earlier stated in an online news but all the federal agencies in the estate”.