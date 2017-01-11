FG, NUPENG, PENGASSAN To Convene In Abuja

Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, is expected to meet today with the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN).

The meeting is expected to trash out disagreement between the unionist and oil companies over staff welfare.

The federal government is mediating on the matter as it did in 2016.

After Wednesday’s meeting, it would then be determined whether to proceed on the strike action as a follow up to the three-day warning notice earlier issued by the union.