IFAD Advocates Improvement Of Rural Infrastructure

President Of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Mr Kanayo Nwanze, has urged the federal government to improve infrastructure in the rural areas of the country as a means of transforming the agriculture sector.

According to Mr Nwanze, the move would also help in addressing the rural-urban migration challenge.

The IFAD President made the appeal while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast program, Sunrise Daily.

He said: “Agriculture should be seen as an enterprise, as a business.

“Farming, no matter the scale or the size and no matter who is doing it, is a private enterprise.

For this reason, he believes that “rural farmers are rural entrepreneurs and any business must have access to infrastructure such as roads, energy, electricity, financial services, social services, schools, among others.

He then stated that investing in rural areas would not only create jobs but would generate wealth as well as “feed people”.

More importantly, he believes by so doing, “you create an urban area in a rural space that is attractive to the youth because they can make a living.”

This according to him, would then result in a reverse migration of people, from the big cities to the rural areas where they believe they can equally make a living for themselves.