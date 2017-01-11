Mimiko Commissions Mega Primary School in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, says his administration has decided to provide equal access to quality and affordable education at all levels which has reduced the rate of crime in the society.

The governor stated this while delivering his address at the commissioning of the Saint James’s CAC Mega Primary School in Akure, the State capital.

He lamented on the poor level of education in the State at the inception of his administration in 2009, saying based on national metric performance, the State was in 33rd position among the 36 States of the Federation in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

He reveals that his administration has made access to quality and affordable education available in the state in order to reduce the rate of inequality in the society.

“Based on the national metric of performance in 5 credits including English Language and Mathematics inclusive 2009 Ondo State came 33rd in Nigeria that was obviously unacceptable from the point of view, we are proud inheritors of the great legacy of education in this part of the world.”

Crime rate in the society is inversely proportional to the level of equality in our society and we need to equalise access to quality education at all levels.”

Meanwhile, the Special Guest at the occasion, Lagos based pastor and a former vice presidential candidate, Tunde Bakare quoting Victor Hugo says “he who opens a school door closes a prison.”

Pastor Bakare who was the Convener of Save Nigeria Group commends Governor Mimiko for the project saying, he is of the opinion that the society cannot enjoy free social mobility until there is a critical mass of enlightened citizenry.

“I want you to please give a round of applause to Mr. Governor for closing down the prison doors in Ondo State and it’s environs. I would like to add another thought which was the driving force of the Save Nigeria Group at the early stage.

“I remember sharing with my colleagues that we cannot truly have free social mobility until we have a critical mass of enlightened citizenry.”

“When I got here today, driving the same car with his Excellency, I asked whether we were commissioning a university or a secondary school and when he told me it was a primary school I was amazed.”

“When I understood that both the children of the poor and the rich can mix here, I knew there is a great future for Ondo State.”

The commissioning of the Saint James’s CAC Mega Primary School in Akure brings the number of such schools commissioned by Governor Mimiko in various communities across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to 50.