Nigerian Army Loses Two Soldiers In Boko Haram Attack

The Nigerian Army has lost two soldiers in another Boko Haram attack close to the Nigerian border with the Republic of Chad.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, told journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri that mop up operations in the Sambia forest have continued.

The soldiers have also recorded uniforms used by key Boko Haram officers in production of some of the videos they send to the public.

Furthermore, General Irabor presented other materials recovered from the terrorists such as notebooks, which according him were used to take notes on how to make bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He then went ahead to present “two criminals”.

“I call them criminals because we are still going through the process and until they become repentant, they remain criminals.”

According to him, “the first one is an Amir, who had been interfacing across the borders, (Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad), running different errands for the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).”

Meanwhile, the second “criminal” presented, was said have been the one treating the terrorists whenever they had health issues.

The Army Boss, stated that “He runs something close to a medicine shop and he has also had some studies in Medical Technology, so he felt he is qualified as a medical doctor and he treats them.”

Giving a break down of the number of arrested terrorists, as well as those who surrended, General Irabor explained that a total of 95 males and 384 females had been arrested only within the first week of the January 2017.