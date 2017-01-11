Nigerian Army Records Major Successes Against Insurgents

The Nigerian Army says it has recorded major successes against the Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa as well as border areas.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, made the revelation at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Sambisa Forest

Some of the highlights included mop up operations in the Sambisa forest, which has enjoyed relative peace for a while now.

Recovered Uniforms

The Army also recovered uniforms used by key Boko Haram officers in production of some of the videos they send to the public.

Missing Bodies

The troops recovered 15 missing bodies during the operations.

“The bodies were recovered along Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri,” the Army Chief said.

Furthermore, General Irabor presented other materials recovered from the terrorists such as notebooks, which according him were used to take notes on how to make bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

963 Arrests

Giving a break down of the number of arrested terrorists, as well as those who surrendered, General Irabor explained that a total of 95 males and 384 females had been arrested only within the first week of January 2017.

He then went ahead to present “two criminals”.

“I call them criminals because we are still going through the process and until they become repentant, they remain criminals.”

According to him, “the first one is an Amir, who had been interfacing across the borders, (Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad), running different errands for the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).”

Meanwhile, the second “criminal” presented, was said have been the one treating the terrorists whenever they had health issues.

The Army Boss, stated that “he runs something close to a medicine shop and he has also had some studies in Medical Technology, so he felt he is qualified as a medical doctor and he treats them”.