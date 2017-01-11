Nigerian Army Takes Premium Times To Court

The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over what it called “false, subversive and malicious publications” against the person of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said that all efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the online publishers to retract and apologize before December 31, 2016.

The medium, however, remained adamant and recalcitrant.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed its lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.