NUPENG Suspends Three Days Warning Strike

Channels Television
Updated January 11, 2017

NUPENG Declares 3-Day Warning StrikeThe leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has suspended the three day warning strike it declared a day ago.

The union called off the strike after a meeting with some government officials and representatives of oil companies held in Abuja.

At the meeting, disagreement between the union and oil companies over staff welfare was discussed.

NUPENG had declared a three-day warning strike to press for the implementation of the agreement reached with the oil companies on staff welfare, which the Federal Government mediated in 2016.

Both the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the president of the union, Mr Igwe Achese, told reporters that a timeline of two weeks had been set to resolve some of the issues that led to the strike action.


