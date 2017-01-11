Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League

Nigeria’s most celebrated wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye has continued where she stopped in 2016 at the Indian Pro Wrestling League by overpowering UP’s Pinki in the 53 kg Women’s category 16-0 by Technical Superiority.

The dancing and energetic Punjab Royals wrestler, in her previous bouts, defeated Jaipur Ninja’s Betzabeth Arguello 16-0 and Delhi Sultan’s, Sangeeta Phogat 15-0 all by Technical Superiority.

Pinki, who replaced Babita Kumari of the famous Phogat sisters, put up a brave fight against Odunayo, who is in fine form this season not forgetting she was unbeaten at the first edition of the league.

The Nigerian grappler who earned Gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, delighted the spectators with her characteristic victory dance following her victory.

The three-time African champion said: “There is excitement everywhere around the world about PWL and hence I have to perform really well to make my fans happy. The turnout of fans here is amazing.”

Adekuoroye, who is a World Wrestling bronze medallist will take on a familiar foe, Swedish Sofia Mattsson on January 16.

Olympic Bronze medalist Mattson defeated Odunayo Adekuoroye at the 2016 Rio Olympics by 8-0 points.

“I am really looking forward to my bout against Sofia Mattsson on the 16th Jan. And by God’s grace, like season 1, I will go undefeated this season as well.”

NCR Punjab Royals ended UP Dangal’s campaign in the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League Season 2 by registering an emphatic 5-2 win at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.