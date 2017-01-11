Ogun Police Arrest 10 For Cultism, Public Disturbance

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspects who allegedly engaged in cult related activities which led to public disturbance in Mowe area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested at various locations in Mowe following the violent cult clash between two rival groups.

He said that the suspects came to Mowe and unleashed mayhem in the area, vandalized vehicles and made life uncomfortable for innocent residents of the area before a distress call was made to the Area Commander, Sagamu and Divisional Police Officer, Mowe by residents of the area

Consequently, Policemen were swiftly deployed to the scene and repelled their activity and in the process 10 among the hoodlums were arrested, including a female member who investigation revealed is the person whose house they gathered to hold meetings and strategize on how to carry out the attack.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He has also warned that violent crimes will not have a place in the state.

He appealed to parents to warn their children to desist from any criminal act as the Police command is out to deal decisively with anybody caught perpetrating acts of criminality

He advised residents to go about their normal businesses as the Police would deploy everything in its arsenal to ensure their safety all the time.