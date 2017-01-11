Rory McIlroy Ready For First Event In 2017

Channels Television
Updated January 11, 2017

golf1World number two, Rory McIlroy, would be keeping a promise to fellow major champion, Ernie Els, when he lines up in the South African Open as the European Tour begins a new calendar year.

Els is player-host of the second oldest National Open Championship in world golf and extracted the commitment when he played in the 2014 Irish Open, hosted by McIlroy.

The 27-year-old McIlroy, had played the tournament once before in 2008 and shared third spot with Els.


