Rory McIlroy Ready For First Event In 2017

World number two, Rory McIlroy, would be keeping a promise to fellow major champion, Ernie Els, when he lines up in the South African Open as the European Tour begins a new calendar year.

Els is player-host of the second oldest National Open Championship in world golf and extracted the commitment when he played in the 2014 Irish Open, hosted by McIlroy.

The 27-year-old McIlroy, had played the tournament once before in 2008 and shared third spot with Els.