Suspected Cultist Remanded In Prison For Alleged Murder

A suspected member of the Aye confraternity, Mutiu Rasaq, has been remanded in prison custody by an Osogbo magistrate court for alleged murder.

Rasaq, who was said to be the leader of the Aye fraternity was accused of killing three people: Adeshina Akinwale, Adekunle Badmus and Kehinde Adeshina.

The fourth victim of the Rasaq’s terror act, Aderemi Adepoju is still in coma, as he was yet to recover from the severe machete cut unleashed on him by the suspect.

According to the charge sheet read in court on Wednesday, Rasaq fondly called ‘Small Mutiu’ was said to be part of the cultists terrorizing Osogbo where several people have been killed.

The accused person allegedly committed the offence December 18, 2016 at Abaku Area, Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

But the suspect pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of murder, conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

Defence counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo asked to give the case short adjournment date.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Abibat Bashiru directed the police prosecutor, Inspector Mireti Wilson, to forward the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Osun State for legal advice.

She, however, ordered that Rasaq be remanded in Ilesa prison, just as she adjourned the case till January 27, 2017 for mention.