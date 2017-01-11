Three Remanded For Stealing 25m Naira Belonging To Fayose’s Personal Assistant

Three persons were on Wednesday remanded in prison custody for allegedly stealing 25 million Naira belonging to the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Mr Sunday Omosilade.

The police prosecutor, Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the accused persons – Bamidele Temitope, 36, Afolabi Sunday, 42 and Shuaib Amidu, 67 – committed the offence on December 29, 2016 at the Ekiti State Government House Lodge in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the accused persons did conspire together to commit felony to wit: stealing, an offence punishable under section 516 of Criminal Code, Cap C16, laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused persons, on the said date did unlawfully stole the said amount which was in hard currency – $50,000.

He further alleged that the third accused persons, Amidu, on December 30 at Mugbaba area in Ado-Ekiti become an accessory after the fact of felony to one Afolabi Sunday when he changed allegedly stolen $20,000 to Naira denomination for him.

According to him, the offence contravened section 519 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges, while their counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, applied for their bail but the court told him to formalise his application.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, consequently remanded‎ the accused persons in prison.

He adjourned the case to January 16 for further hearing.