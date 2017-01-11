U.S To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Ogun Govt.

The United States Envoy to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington has said that his country intends to strengthen the existing bilateral relations with Nigeria, which has become necessary to consolidate the economic ties between both nations for more mutual benefits.

Mr. Symington disclosed this in Abeokuta when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The U.S envoy said he was on a mission to know more about Nigeria, particularly Ogun State, adding that the prosperity and peace of the United States of America through the ties would also rub off on Nigeria.

Speaking on Nigeria’s democracy, the Ambassador described it as a peculiar nature of governance due to people’s inputs in nation building, as well as the significant role of the Nigerian media in endearing the people in government.

While expressing delight, he said the state was a place where great importance was attached to education, enjoining the government not to relent in developing the people through education.

The governor in his remarks, said the state was the cradle of education, the first to have access to western education in Nigeria as well as reputed for “Many firsts’’ in various human endeavours, affirming that the United States has a lot to learn from Nigeria.

Gov. Amosun urged the Ambassador to facilitate more U.S investments in the state as Ogun state remains the industrial hub for commercial activities in the nation and the West African sub- region.