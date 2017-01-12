Alleged Relocation Of Fertiliser Company Triggers Protest In Bayelsa Community

Indigenes of Odioma community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have stormed the office of the Chairman of the council, Mr Bina Bello, to protest alleged plans to relocate the Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company earmarked for their community.

The protesters, which include youths, women and elders, displayed placards with inscriptions – “Desperate Politicians Leave Brass Fertiliser Company alone,” “Odioma community is peaceful,” “Save Our Soul Bayelsa State Governor,” “Brass People Wants LNG and Fertiliser Company,” “Brass Fertiliser Company has come to stay in Odioma”.

The Chairman of Odioma Community Development Council, CDC, Mr Philemon Dickson, who led the protest said: “We are peace loving people of Odioma community. Our people are very angry and annoyed and we have come with a save our soul message to you to send to the governor of Bayelsa State.

“Our grievance is this; Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company is sited in Odioma land, and Brass LNG is sited on Brass Island as well. Now, the two companies are to exist side by side and bring development to Bayelsa State. It has

come to our knowledge that our oppressors have arisen again to divert the Brass Fertiliser Company to the proposed LNG site and then move LNG to another state of the federation. This is unacceptable,” he told reporters.

In his response the Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Mr Bina Bello, commended the community for their peaceful protest and said “the fertiliser company would not be relocated.

“I am assuring you that the state government would do all within its powers to protect the interest of the community.

“We are all Bayelsans and robbing Peter to pay Paul is not allowed in this administration. You can rest assured that the governor will keep to his word of protecting his people,” he promised.