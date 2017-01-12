APC Southwest Leaders In Oyo State

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) governors, and federal ministers of south west extraction are holding a meeting in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

The meeting is considered a reconciliation move by the leaders of the party.

The APC leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, ,Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Federal Ministers in the Buhari’s cabinet and some Federal Lawmakers are among those in attendance.

The meeting which sources within the Southwest caucus is aimed at unifying members within the region and help foster a common front in most political decisions of interest to the Southwest.

There have been reports of division within the Southwest APC leadership which some members say resulted to the party’s split in Ondo State, ahead of the state governorship election.