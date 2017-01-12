Benue Police Search For Missing Driver

The Benue State Police has said it is investigating the elder brother of wanted gang leader, Mr Terwase Akwaza following his arrest in connection with the disappearance of a driver.

The driver was said to be on his way from Cotonou to deliver a Sport Utility Vehicle to its owner in Taraba.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yamu disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi while parading the alleged suspects and handing over the black Toyota SUV to its’ owner.

He said the location of the driver remains unknown as all effort to establish contact with him failed.

However, the police is intensifying its search effort between Katsina-Ala and Tor-Donga, the stronghold of the wanted gang leader, where the car and the driver where seized in December, 2016.