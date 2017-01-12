Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs On Kaduna Killings

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has met with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting focused on the prevailing insecurity in southern Kaduna, the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali revealed that troops have been moved to Southern Kaduna while negotiations are on-going to end the killings in the area.

The Minister of Defence made this known after the meeting with the President.

He also clarified that no conclusion has been reached on the issue of standby force to be deployed to the Gambia.

He added that the matter of forceful removal of President Yahyah Jammeh is to be handled by the regional body, ECOWAS.

The clarification follows reports that Nigeria has assembled about 800 troops to effect the removal of President Jammeh, if he insists on remaining in power after January 19, 2017