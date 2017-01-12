Buhari Says Corruption Is Nigeria’s Malaise

President Muhammadu Buhari says corruption ranks the “very worst” of all the major problems confronting Nigeria.

Receiving recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) at the State House on Wednesday, President Buhari said the ruling All Progressives Congress had identified three major challenges facing the nation as insecurity, poor economy, and corruption.

“Corruption is the most debilitating of all the ills,” he said.

President Buhari told the awardees that the country was in a terrible shape when his administration came into power in 2015, with oil prices falling to as low as $37 per barrel, from peak periods of over $100 in previous years.

Commending the 2016 Merit Award winners – Professor Omowunmi Sadik, for distinguishing herself in the sciences and Professor Tanure Ojaide, in the humanities – President Buhari described their contributions to the academia and national development as “quite fundamental”.