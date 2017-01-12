Buhari Sends Revised Ambassadorial Nominees’ List To Senate

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has sent to the Senate a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors he is nominating for confirmation.



The re-submission was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

It read: “We submit the revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation as ambassadors by the distinguished senate.

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual attention of the senate”.

President Buhari had first presented the list in November, but the Senate turned it down.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Monsurat Sunmonu, had suggested that the Senate should return the list of non-career ambassadors to the executive so that they could re-present it.

“There are about 200 petitions against the nominees and we don’t even know where to start,” he said.

Buhari’s non-career ambassadorial list had raised issues in the ruling All Progressives Congress, with governors elected on the platform raising concerns over the list at different meetings with the president.

The president had assured them that he would look into their concerns. But until the rejection of the list by the Senate, no action was taken.

After the list was made public, two nominees, a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen and Usman Bugaje, from Katsina State, turned down their appointment.

Names In The Revised List

Uzoma Eminike (Adamawa)

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)

Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)

Stephen Uba (Benue)

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)

Frank Ofegina (Delta)

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)

Yagwe Ede (Edo)

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

Chris Eze (Enugu)

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo)

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa)

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna)

Yahaya (Kaduna)

D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

Haruna Arungungu (Kano)

Musa Udo (Katsina)

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

Y. Aliu (Kogi)

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

Adesola Omotade (Lagos)

Modupe Remi (Lagos)

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa)

Elijah Ibeto (Ogun)

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

Jacob Daudu (Ondo)

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun)

A. Olaniyi (Oyo)

James Dmika (Plateau)

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau)

Orji Ngofa (Rivers)

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto)

Kabir Umar (Sokoto)

Jika Ado (Taraba)

Goni Zana (Yobe)

Garba T. (Zamfara)

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara)

Ibrahim Dada (FCT)