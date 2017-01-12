Chibok Girls: Nigeria Reacts To Malala’s Concern On Girls’ Rescue

The Nigerian government has assured Human Rights Activist and Co-Founder, the Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai, of its commitment to securing the release of the remaining Chibok girls and others still in captivity.

In a letter written in response to Malama on behalf of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed said “he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations” but assured her of the Nigerian government’s doggedness, commitment and sincerity towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity.

He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram would not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the military, the state security service and the other security agencies were intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those still in captivity.

On the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls, who regained their freedom on October 13, 2016, the President said the Federal Government had taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational, professional goals and ambitions in life.

”They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional, psychological care and support. Anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the society is progressing well.

“The Federal Government believes that it is not too late for the girls to go back to school and everything will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their studies,” he assured.

The President also commended Malala for her continuous caring disposition towards the release of the girls still in captivity and the welfare of the girls who have regained their freedom.