Civil Defense Corps Honours Five Officers In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has honoured five of its officers who performed their duties creditably in 2016.

Speaking at the ceremony at the headquarters of the Command in Yenagoa, the state, the Commandant, Mr Desmond Agu, said that the officers were being recognised and honoured for their resilience and dedication to duty during the year under review”.

Agu attributed the success of the command in the out gone year to the loyalty, commitment and hard work of men of the command.

Those honoured are Mr George Washington, Mrs Becky Ayinka, Mr Brown Akpama, Mr Elliot Manasu and Mr Eniye Ali.

He continued his speech by saying that “the NSCDC is one of the agencies at the forefront of protecting the critical national assets”.

“This command has been able to tackle the menace of illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminal activities within its operational area due to dedication and uprightness of the officers in this command,” he said.

Agu, who described the award ceremony as an annual ritual, said the event was organized to spur up excellent performance amongst officers and men of the command.

He also warned pipeline vandals, illegal oil thieves and other criminals to desist from their illicit activities in the state.

In a goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa on Security Matters, Chief Spero Jack, who chaired the occasion, described the NSCDC as a blessing to Bayelsa and Nigeria.

He commended the corps for going after vandals and creating safety for the people, adding that, “your personnel have paid the supreme price for the national interest”.

The recipients of the award were presented with generators, household appliances and cash gifts.