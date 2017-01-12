Ellyman Drops New Single – Your Matter

An IMO Recording artiste, Sunday Ogbu, with the stage name, Ellyman, has dropped a new single – Your Matter.

The love song talks about falling in love and the act of loving someone.

This is coming few weeks after the artiste in December 2016 gave his fans a reason to smile, sharing bags of rice to add value to their celebration.

With his latest cut, he flips a new single in reggae genre, a song he described as a positive affirmation-filled smash for the New Year.

After unleashing the music video for “Got The Money” in November last year, not leaving anything out, he continues to rise to the occasion.

Ellyman’s journey to stardom is one among many, as his songs have continued to demand much needed recognition.

“Ogbu wants to talk about “Your Matter”, a line from the latest release, follows a slew of drops released last year, including “O’Africa” and “Got The Money”. All of this is leading up to something.

The Benue-born artiste is also organising a competition for the song and the winners, he said, would get a prize.

The video of the song will be out before the end of January, he told Channels Television.

Your Matter is also available in Mp3 download.

Listen to “Your Matter”.

