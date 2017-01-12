Gabon Intensify Preparations For 2017 AFCON

Ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations, Host, Gabon, have tightened security in the country as the event is only two days away.

Despite the government’s reassurance that the tournament would take place without incidents, there have been ongoing calls in recent months for strike action by the opposition political parties.

Gabon is due to play Guinea-Bissau in the opening game on January 14 at the Stade de l’Amitie.

The biennial tournament is made up of 16 teams played at four venues across four host cities, (Libreville, Franceville, Port-Gentil and Oyem), in the oil-rich central African country.