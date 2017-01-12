How Driver, Allegedly Led UNIOSUN Student Adebisi To Her Death For 10,000 Naira

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has apprehended a herbalist, simply identified as Jelili and a commercial driver, Elijah Oyebode, for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 400 Level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola.

The driver confessed that the herbalist, also known as Ifa (oracle), gave him the assignment to bring a young lady and get 10,000 Naira as reward.

Elijah said Adebisi boarded his vehicle from Ipetu-Ijesa to Osogbo while returning from the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN where the lady was studying Science Education.

Girl Matched Specification

Adebisi, who left Ipetu-Ijesa for Osogbo on December 22, 2016, got missing along the way and her corpse was found on the roadside along Ikirun/Iragbiji road few days later.

Elijah, who spoke with reporters in Yoruba language, said: “I took her (Adebisi) from Ipetu-Ijesa. There were other passengers in my vehicle that day. The girl matched the specification that Ifa (herbalist) gave me. Ifa said I should bring a lady that has never bore a child. When I saw the student, I was very sure that she had not given birth to a child”.

“Ifa had given me a charm that I will use to hypnotise any lady that I want to bring. He said once I put the charm in my pocket, I only need to have body contact with the lady and she would be hypnotised. The charm was already in my pocket when I saw the lady and I ensured that my body touched her. From there, she didn’t know anything again.

“After dropping other passengers at the various destinations, I took the lady to Ifa at his house in Ikirun and he received her and gave me 10,000. I pity the lady when I was leaving because I knew she would not come out alive. My conscience was telling me that what I did was bad.

“When I left Ifa’s house, I went to a bush to dump the lady’s luggage which contained some clothes. Few minutes later, her phone started ringing. I knew her people must be looking for her. I took the phone to Yusuff to help me sell it. I told Yusuff that a passenger forgot the phone in my vehicle.

“The phone kept ringing and I later picked it. Yusuff told me that it was dangerous to receive the call because they could use it to trace us. I removed the SIM card and threw it away instantly to prevent her people from reaching us. We sold the phone for 20,000 Naira. We shared it 10,000 Naira each”.

While speaking with Channels Television, the herbalist denied the allegations.

He said the driver was telling lie and that Elijah was just his contract driver that he used occasionally.

Late Adebisi was a 400 Level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) in Osogbo.

After her body was found on December 28, the police detectives said they were making frantic efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

Channels Television’s correspondent in Osogbo, Bosede Sodiq, reported that Adebisi, who was studying Science Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN, left Ipetu to attend a programme of NASFAT society at Ikoyi a town close to Ikire before she got missing.