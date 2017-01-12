Judiciary Staff Union Decries Nonpayment Of Salary

‎The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has decried the nonpayment of salary to its members at the federal level and other judicial officers in the Federation.

Claiming that this has brought untold hardship to the workers, the National President of JUSUN, Marwan Adamu wondered why judicial workers and judges at both the federal and state level were denied their December salary.

Marwan, in a chat with Journalists in Abuja, demanded urgent payment of the December salary to the affected workers, arguing that payment of salary to workers should be seen as a major way to boost the anti-corruption war of the present administration.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari should, as a matter of urgency, intervene with a view of addressing the ugly situation.

He added that the President should be mindful of those who may be sabotaging his efforts to reform the Judiciary.

The union leader further warned the government to ensure industrial harmony in the sector by working towards averting an industrial action.