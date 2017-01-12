Nigeria Face South Africa, Libya In 2019 AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

The three-time African champions will face South Africa, Libya and little-known Seychelles in the final qualifying round for the continental showpiece.

According to the Confederation Of African Football (CAF), the qualifiers will begin in June.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2015 AFCON held in Equatorial Guinea and the 2017 edition in Gabon which begins on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in spite of their absence at the AFCON 2017, the Super Eagles moved a place up to 50th spot in the first football ranking for the year.

The slide movement, places Nigeria as the 7th best playing nation in Africa.

Senegal would head to this weekend African Cup of Nations as the best playing nation in Africa and 33rd in the world and are closely trailed by Cote D’ivoire in second place.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are third in the continent and 35th in the world, while Tunisia dropped to the fourth spot and are ranked 36th in the world.

Desert Foxes of Algeria and Congo Dr on the other hand, are ranked in fifth and sixth respectively.