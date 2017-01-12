Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan



The Federal Government of Nigeria, says it is pledging its support for a “One China” policy by cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Taiwan is not a country that is recognised under international law, therefore the federal government has ordered the closure of its office in Abuja.

He disclosed this at news conference in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

“Taiwan will stop enjoying any privileges because it is not a country that is recognised under international law and under the position we have taken internationally, we recognise the people of China,” the minister said.

He further explained that “Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in

Nigeria and also they will be moving out of Abuja to Lagos, to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff.

“Chinese government does not oppose trading with Taiwan as long as there is no formal contact with the government that will suggest recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign country.”

Also according to him, Nigeria was not forced to take the decision, as the country recognised the People’s Republic of China as a country, because Nigeria was one of the leading African nations that fought for China to reclaim its seat at the UN Security Council from Taiwan.

Taiwan on the other hand, has objected to this move saying the Nigerian government is being pressured by China to isolate it- a claim Mr Onyeama denied.

Meanwhile, the small island nation is hoping that Nigeria could leave room for further discussion based on the policies of mutual benefits and equality.