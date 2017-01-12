Ogun Govt. Goes Tough On Defaulting Hotels Over Unremitted Tax

The Ogun State government says it will go tough on hotel operators across the state, over non payment of consumption tax, due to the covers of the state government, as a way of scaling up the Internally Generated Revenue for more development.

At an exercise which commenced in Abeokuta, the state capital by officials of the state Internal Revenue Service, 10 hotels were sealed off in the state capital.

Speaking to journalists during the exercise, the Head, Consumption Tax Enforcement, Mr Fadairo Akintunde said, this is important in order to ensure government recovers what it is due, for execution of more projects, for the people.

He however asked those affected to perfect their financial obligations with the government before their outlets could be reopened.

”We are out for enforcement of the consumption tax by hotels operating across the state, some of the hotels we are sealing up today are defaulting.

“We have been on this since 2015, we sent series of letters to them, so we expect a a response from them which they have failed to do”

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the hotel operators to comply and obey the law of the land, as it is not going to be business as usual any longer” he concluded.

The agency says it is targeting about #500,000,000 from the exercise to scale up the Internally Generated Revenue for the state for more development.