Ondo State University Expels Four Students, Suspends 16

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology, (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa has announced the expulsion of four students of the university over gross misconduct.

The university also suspended 16 other students for various cases of examination malpractices for one to two academic semesters.

The Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr Felix Akinusi, who confirmed this in Okitipupa, said that the students had been advised to stay away from the university premises.

He also issued a strong warning to other students to desist from misconducts and malpractice, urging them to pursue their educational career with seriousness.

“The university have expelled four students over gross misconduct, they were involved in physical assault of their colleagues on campus.

“The other 16 that were suspended were involved in various examination malpractice for two semesters.

“Students should desist from misconducts or malpractice which can put them on the sideline. They should concentrate and pursue their academic career to a logical end with seriousness,” Akinusi said.

The students expelled and their departments are; Akande Samuel (Microbiology), Oluwatayo Adewale (Geophysics), Okunomo Henry (Biochemistry), and Akinteye Babatunde (Biochemistry).

The suspended students are; Akinkuowo Fisayo (Zoology), Oladimeji Oluwatobi ( Microbiology), Oladokun Emmanuel (Geophysics), Akinde Abiodun (Industrial Chemistry), Elisha Felicia (Biochemistry), Ohafugor Joseph (Geophysics).

Others include: Kayode Samuel (Physics), Agbaje Taofeek (Mathematics), Oni Olubunmi (Fisheries), Olanipekun Oluwasanmi (Physics), Ayadi Segun (Fisheries), Adebisi Oladotun (Botany).

The rest are Edward Monday (Mathematics), Udoh Emmanuel (Industrial Chemistry), Burojo Ojo (Mathematics) and Sanusi Idris (Fisheries).