Ooni Of Ife Advises State Governments On Food Security

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has advised state governments in south-west Nigeria to align their policies towards actualising sustainable food security in the region.

The monarch gave the advice during a visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, at the state House in Ikeja.

The Ooni who acknowledged the pivotal role of Lagos state in the development of the country, also asked leaders in the region to take advantage of Lagos being the largest food consumer state by exploring the land available in the region for agricultural purpose.

Governor Ambode, on the other hand, promised to scale up the economic integration already existing in the south-west to ensure that food security and the cultural heritage of the region are enhanced.